The Bryan Police Department will be increasing the number of officers in high-traffic areas beginning this Friday through July 7 to better ensure the response and prevention of possible traffic accidents.

BPD said funding for the increased presence is coming from the Impaired Driving Mobilization grant provided through the Department of Transportation’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program.

The increased presence will cover two general areas, according to BPD:

North Earl Rudder Freeway from the south city limit to Boonville Road; Boonville Road from North Earl Rudder Freeway to Briarcrest Drive; and Briarcrest Drive from Boonville to North Earl Rudder Freeway.

South Texas Avenue from East Villa Maria Road to South College Avenue (South Y); Finfeather Road, Groesbeck and Leonard roads from Finfeather Road to Harvey Mitchell Parkway; Harvey Mitchell Parkway from Leonard Road to West Villa Maria Road; and West Villa Maria Road from Harvey Mitchell Parkway to South Texas Avenue.

The two-week program covers the Fourth of July holiday which BPD said is historically associated with drinking and driving.

According to TxDOT, the TDM grants are used during periods identified as having higher percentages of DWI-related wrecks such as Christmas and New Year's, spring break, Independence Day and Labor Day.