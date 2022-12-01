Bryan police identify victim in Wednesday homicide; suspect not in custody

The Bryan Police Department identified the person killed in a homicide Wednesday as David Lopez, a 19-year-old man from Bryan.

Police said officers responded to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. after reports of a dead person inside of a residence. Officers found one man with an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. The man, later identified as Lopez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect has been arrested or is in custody as of Thursday morning, but police said it appears to have been an isolated incident.

Police said it is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Officers are in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue working a homicide. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Lc3Ah61oRm — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) November 30, 2022