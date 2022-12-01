 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bryan police identify victim in Wednesday homicide; suspect not in custody

  • 0
Bryan Homicide 03

Detectives walk past a crime scene of a homicide in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue in Bryan on Wednesday.

 Logan Hannigan-Downs

The Bryan Police Department identified the person killed in a homicide Wednesday as David Lopez, a 19-year-old man from Bryan.

Police said officers responded to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. after reports of a dead person inside of a residence. Officers found one man with an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. The man, later identified as Lopez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect has been arrested or is in custody as of Thursday morning, but police said it appears to have been an isolated incident.

Police said it is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

People are also reading…

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth this week, her family announced Sunday.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert