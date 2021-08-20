Bryan police identify two who died after Wednesday night shooting in Bryan

The two people who were pronounced dead on the scene in a Bryan shooting Wednesday night have been identified: Wilbert Cruz, 20, of College Station, and Jace Harris, 18, of Bryan, according to a Friday afternoon tweet by the Bryan Police Department.
Bryan police investigated a report of shots fired Wednesday night at 1600 Mockingbird Road near Henderson Park. Police said officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. and found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.
On Thursday morning, Bryan Police Department officials said that both people were pronounced dead on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
