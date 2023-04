Bryan police have identified the motorcyclist who died Thursday night after colliding with a vehicle in the 2700 block of South Texas Avenue as Felix Fernandez-Salazar Jr., an 18-year-old from Bryan.

Fernandez-Salazar Jr. was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased, according to the Bryan police.

The driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Texas Avenue was diverted.