Bryan police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Avenue in Bryan as Octavio Corral, 32, of Bryan.

Police said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:21 a.m. Police said Corral, who was driving, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital and has since been released, police said.