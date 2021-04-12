Bryan police identify body found at Bryan Regional Athletic Complex

The Bryan Police Department has identified the person who was found dead at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex on Sunday.
Police said on Monday that the deceased has been identified as Ponce DeLeon, a 16-year-old Bryan resident.
The deceased has been identified as Ponce DeLeon, 16-year-old, of Bryan.— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 12, 2021
Department officials said in a tweet that DeLeon was found just before 8 a.m. with an apparent gunshot wound.
Officials said that about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a second victim transported themselves to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim is a 16-year-old and was in stable condition Monday, officials said. The police investigation indicates the shooting victims are connected.
At about 2:15 pm, a second victim transported themself to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan with an apparent gunshot wound. This victim is also a 16-year-old and is in stable condition. Investigation indicates both shooting victims are connected to the same incident at BRAC.— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 12, 2021
Officials said it appeared to be an isolated incident, but no other details were released.
Shooting Investigation — Just before 8:00 am, a deceased person with an apparent gunshot wound was found at BRAC. This appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/xXWF5f4flM— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 11, 2021