 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan police identify body found at Bryan Regional Athletic Complex
0 comments
breaking

Bryan police identify body found at Bryan Regional Athletic Complex

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bryan Police Department has identified the person who was found dead at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex on Sunday.

Police said on Monday that the deceased has been identified as Ponce DeLeon, a 16-year-old Bryan resident.

Department officials said in a tweet that DeLeon was found just before 8 a.m. with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials said that about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a second victim transported themselves to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim is a 16-year-old and was in stable condition Monday, officials said. The police investigation indicates the shooting victims are connected.

Officials said it appeared to be an isolated incident, but no other details were released.

The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley began moving into its new location at Lake Walk in late March and opened its doors to visitors on Saturday. The mission of the museum remains the same, to help students learn through play with areas where they can innovate, create and play.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert