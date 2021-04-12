Bryan police identify body found at Bryan Regional Athletic Complex

The Bryan Police Department has identified the person who was found dead at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex on Sunday.

Police said on Monday that the deceased has been identified as Ponce DeLeon, a 16-year-old Bryan resident.

The deceased has been identified as Ponce DeLeon, 16-year-old, of Bryan. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 12, 2021

Department officials said in a tweet that DeLeon was found just before 8 a.m. with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials said that about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a second victim transported themselves to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim is a 16-year-old and was in stable condition Monday, officials said. The police investigation indicates the shooting victims are connected.