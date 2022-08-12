 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bryan police ID man in fatal motorcycle accident

  • 0

Bryan police have identified the person who died in single motorcycle crash on Thursday as William Ryan, a 67-year-old man from Bryan.

Police said the accident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive and that Ryan died at the scene of the accident. The crash caused the road to be closed for approximately three hours.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert