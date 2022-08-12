Bryan police ID man in fatal motorcycle accident

Bryan police have identified the person who died in single motorcycle crash on Thursday as William Ryan, a 67-year-old man from Bryan.
Police said the accident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive and that Ryan died at the scene of the accident. The crash caused the road to be closed for approximately three hours.
On August 10th, 2022, just after 10 pm, officers responded to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was found deceased on scene. The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/0TODugZDSf— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 11, 2022