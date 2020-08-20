Bryan police arrest 3 Dallas men in connection to vehicle break-ins

Three Dallas-area men were arrested Thursday in Bryan after allegedly breaking into vehicles through the area, police said.
According to Bryan police, authorities were called Tuesday by a man who said a GPS tracker alerted him that his vehicle had been taken. The man had tracked the vehicle to a gas station on Briarcrest Drive. Authorities located the vehicle at a gas pump with no occupants.
Officers spoke to three men seated in a pickup parked adjacent to the Jeep. The three, identified as Rahzell Saadiq Anderson, 21, of DeSoto; Sherman Lee Evans III, 25, of Dallas, and Dimitri Gaten, 26, of Cedar Hill, were detained while authorities reviewed security footage. Footage showed Anderson had been driving the man’s vehicle before getting into the truck once he saw officers arriving, police said.
Authorities said the pickup was a rental vehicle. In the truck, police said, authorities found eight checks made out to two different people and three debit cards not belonging to the three, as well as a purse and a 9 mm handgun. Two debit cards belonging to others were found in Evans’ pants pockets, police said. Some of the victims said the stolen items had been taken from their vehicles in Bryan.
The three face various charges, including firearm theft, burglary of a motor vehicle, fraudulent possession of identification items and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Anderson and Evans are being held in the Brazos County Jail on $23,000 bond, while Gaten is being held on $30,000 bond.
