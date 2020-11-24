Bryan paves way for Lake Walk Innovation Center

City staff has been discussing the center with the council in executive session since around September. Guindi said around the first quarter of next year, doors may be open for people to use the facility.

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t hinder any of the processes to move the plans for the center forward, Guindi said. In fact, she said, it served as a motivation.

“Any time there is a downturn in your economy, it kind of serves as a push for entrepreneurship,” she said. “So I think it almost served as a great reason for us to get out there and see job creation happening in our community and helping people get back on their feet.”

In a presentation on Travis Bryan Midtown Park, Frank Clark, Bryan business liaison and special projects manager, said one of the most recent updates to the project’s plans include moving the location for the sports and event center. Initially it was going to be along West Villa Maria Road, but the most recent design plans place it near the corner of Williamson Drive and Roundtree Drive. Officials have completed arsenic testing for the lake and are deepening and widening the limits of the lake, which was about 16 acres and is being expanded to be 22 acres. The depth is being increased from 2 feet to 6 feet deep, with some areas 8 feet deep. Clark said work on the lake will be completed in the spring or summer of 2021.