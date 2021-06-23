Bryan Parks and Recreation and Facilities Director Linda Cornelius dies

Linda Cornelius, the City of Bryan’s Parks and Recreation and Facilities director, died of cancer Tuesday. She was 64.
Cornelius had worked at the city since 2017, first as the Parks and Recreation director, then moving up to Parks and Recreation and Facilities director in October 2020, according to a city press release.
Cornelius led the charge on several projects, the release states, including the opening of City Course at the Phillips Event Center, construction of Edgewater Park, the creation of the Veterans Section in Bryan City Cemetery and planning for the Travis Bryan Midtown Park and the Legends Event Center.
“Linda truly will be missed as a strong and caring individual who was passionate about parks and recreation, but even more passionate about people,” Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said in the release. “She treasured her employees and felt a strong obligation to make every citizen’s life better by enhancing quality of life.”
The city has not finalized an interim replacement for Cornelius or a process for going forward on that front since the news of her death is so recent, Walker said.
Cornelius was the first woman to be inducted into the Texas A&M Hall of Fame in 1988, also making her the first woman from any Southwest Conference school inducted into a university sports hall of fame. She also is in the Texas A&M University Sports Museum Hall of Legends. The press release states that Cornelius earned the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (T.A.A.F) Presidents Award in 1991, 1993, and 2010 and was inducted into the T.A.A.F Hall of Fame for Parks and Recreation Administrative and Athletic Achievements in 1997.
In 2014, she received the Texas Recreation and Parks Society President’s Award.
During her time at Texas A&M, Cornelius studied health and physical education, earning a bachelor’s degree in the subject in 1979. While in college, she was a four-time All-American and letter winner in track from 1976 to 1979. She was a member of the 1980 United States Olympic Team.
Cornelius worked in several cities before making her way to the City of Bryan, including Highland Village, Boerne, San Antonio and College Station. She had more than three decades of leadership experience in the Texas parks and recreation industry.
“Linda was a rare individual who excelled on and off the field – she is a legend,” Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said in the city press release. “We continue to pray for Linda and her family.”
Earlier this month, the Bryan City Council adopted a resolution to name a field at Travis Field’s ballpark after Cornelius for her service to the community.
Since Cornelius was unable to attend that June 8 meeting, her daughter Jenny Arnold went with her husband, Clint, on Cornelius’ behalf.
Arnold said that day that Cornelius was honored by the council’s decision, and had remarked that it would be wonderful if her grandson, Arnold’s son, one day gets to play on the field.
“She has a passion and drive for the field of parks and recreation and for citizens and especially youth sports, which has been her charge across the state,” Arnold said on June 8. “I know this means a lot. It’s highly appropriate. I could go on and on but there are not enough hours, as many of you know, to honor someone such as her and all the things that she has done.”
Services are under the direction of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.