Bryan Parks and Recreation and Facilities Director Linda Cornelius dies

Linda Cornelius, the City of Bryan’s Parks and Recreation and Facilities director, died of cancer Tuesday. She was 64.

Cornelius had worked at the city since 2017, first as the Parks and Recreation director, then moving up to Parks and Recreation and Facilities director in October 2020, according to a city press release.

Cornelius led the charge on several projects, the release states, including the opening of City Course at the Phillips Event Center, construction of Edgewater Park, the creation of the Veterans Section in Bryan City Cemetery and planning for the Travis Bryan Midtown Park and the Legends Event Center.

“Linda truly will be missed as a strong and caring individual who was passionate about parks and recreation, but even more passionate about people,” Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said in the release. “She treasured her employees and felt a strong obligation to make every citizen’s life better by enhancing quality of life.”

The city has not finalized an interim replacement for Cornelius or a process for going forward on that front since the news of her death is so recent, Walker said.