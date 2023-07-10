The city of Bryan confirmed the July 8 death of Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director David Schmitz, 67, who died unexpectedly at his home.

"At this time, we have no additional information and ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time," the city stated on Saturday.

Schmitz retired from the city of College Station in 2020 after serving as Director of Parks and Recreation for nine years. He also previously retired from the city of Bryan in 2008 after serving as the Parks and Recreation Director since 1999, according to city staff.