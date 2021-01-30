 Skip to main content
Bryan opens its oil, tire recycling center on Monday
Bryan opens its oil, tire recycling center on Monday

The city of Bryan is opening its used oil and tire recycling center on Monday. 

The center is located at 1111 Waco St. and is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. 

A city release says that Bryan residents can use the center to dispose of used oil, filters, cooking grease and tires from residential use for free, but tires and oils generated from commercial or industrial use are not permitted. 

Visitors must enter on Waco Street and remain in their vehicle until someone assists them. Proof of Bryan residency may be required, such as a Bryan Texas Utilities bill or driver’s license. 

Residents can take up to eight used tires per visit. Up to five gallons of used motor oils, filters and cooking oils or grease can be dropped off per visit. 

Read the city’s full release at bryantx.gov.

