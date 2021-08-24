 Skip to main content
Bryan on track to adopt budget next month
Nobody spoke at Tuesday afternoon's public hearing regarding the city of Bryan's fiscal year 2022 proposed budget.

The $442.67 million budget is scheduled to be adopted at the Sept. 7 City Council meeting. At the same meeting, the council will vote on the proposed tax rate, which, if approved, would remain the same as the current one of $0.629 per $100 assessed valuation.

The budget reflects a recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a 6.6% or $27.5 million increase from the current 2021 fiscal year. 

There are no rate increases for water, wastewater or electric utilities in the proposed budget.

The proposed budget includes expenditures of about $8 million more than the projected revenues. The projects covered by that will be paid off using funds accumulated in past years.

Some of the main projects covered by the $8 million include items regarding Travis Bryan Midtown Park, funds for EPMC to manage the Palace and Queen theaters downtown, repairs at the Phillips Event Center and the replacement of public safety radios for police and fire department employees.

