Bryan officials unveil plan for early warning flood system

Bryan officials are working to make roads across the city safer with a warning system that will make driving in heavy rain less dangerous.

The system will place alert sensors at 20 flood-prone roads. Flashing beacons will be put at those locations to remind people to turn around when water gets too deep, and there will be closure notifications sent to community members who want to receive texts or emails about the roads when it rains. The system will also let emergency responders and city staff members know about conditions to coordinate preemptive road closures, a city press release explains.

Rainfall will also be collected by the system sensors so city officials can make more-informed decisions about stormwater-related projects and better understand how development affects stormwater flow downstream, the release says.

Last week, council members approved a $449,951 contract with Torres & Associates for the warning system. Forty percent, or $179,980, will be paid for with a Texas Water Development Board grant with a 60% local match of $269,970.

The grant is administered to the city of Bryan through the Texas Water Development Board, but funds are from the state Flood Infrastructure Fund.