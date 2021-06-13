Bryan officials: Progress made on Midtown park projects

Bryan City Council members are continuing to make strides toward opening the Travis Bryan Midtown Park, approving a few items regarding roadways and trails in the park at their meeting last week.

Two construction contracts were approved, along with a couple of items that dealt with obtaining the proper permission needed to construct public roadways and utilities across part of the park.

“So there are a lot of balls that we’ve been juggling in the design efforts, and folks really don’t see that there is a whole lot behind the scenes that have been going on over the past year and a half or more now,” City Engineer Paul Kaspar said. “It’s nice to see some of these design efforts start to get built so we can ultimately open up the park to the public as quickly as we can.”

A $2.05 million construction contract with Palasota Construction will allow work to begin on the first phase of a 2.2-mile-long, 12-foot-wide shared-use path trail that will weave around the park.

This first phase is for about three quarters of a mile of the trail on the western half of the park, going from Midtown Park Boulevard at Villa Maria Road to the extension of Midtown Park Boulevard and Williamson Drive. The contract also includes lighting, seating and landscaping work.