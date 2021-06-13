Bryan officials: Progress made on Midtown park projects

Bryan City Council members are continuing to make strides toward opening the Travis Bryan Midtown Park, approving a few items regarding roadways and trails in the park at their meeting last week.
Two construction contracts were approved, along with a couple of items that dealt with obtaining the proper permission needed to construct public roadways and utilities across part of the park.
“So there are a lot of balls that we’ve been juggling in the design efforts, and folks really don’t see that there is a whole lot behind the scenes that have been going on over the past year and a half or more now,” City Engineer Paul Kaspar said. “It’s nice to see some of these design efforts start to get built so we can ultimately open up the park to the public as quickly as we can.”
A $2.05 million construction contract with Palasota Construction will allow work to begin on the first phase of a 2.2-mile-long, 12-foot-wide shared-use path trail that will weave around the park.
This first phase is for about three quarters of a mile of the trail on the western half of the park, going from Midtown Park Boulevard at Villa Maria Road to the extension of Midtown Park Boulevard and Williamson Drive. The contract also includes lighting, seating and landscaping work.
Kaspar said that when BigShots Golf opens at the end of the year, the city is also planning to open up that whole quarter of the park — which will include this first phase of trail on the western portion of the site — to visitors. The first phase of work will begin later this month and should be done around the end of this year.
The eastern half of the trail, Kaspar said, will be completed later because if it were done now, it would become hard to work around as construction continues on the park’s lake and upcoming event center.
Another construction contract approved Tuesday night provides Larry Young Paving, Inc. with nearly $5 million to extend Midtown Park Boulevard to Williamson Drive. This project will include building a two-lane roadway with a 14-foot median, two roundabouts and more. This work could start later this month and be complete by April 2022.
Other parts of the park are also moving along. Kaspar said that while there have been some delays caused by rain, the lake work is still on schedule since it had been so far ahead.
Kaspar added that supply shortages and the rain have caused a delay at Travis Little League Fields, next to Midtown Park. He said that the improvement project should be complete by the end of the summer, rather than in May as was previously anticipated.
Early stages of work on the park’s Legends Event Center — a recreation center set to host sports and other events — are in progress, Kaspar said. The ceremonial groundbreaking was postponed at the end of last month but has been rescheduled for June 29 at 3 p.m. The event is open to the public, and people can find a link to RSVP on the city’s website or here. The facility is set to open in fall 2022.
Kaspar said he is glad to see construction coming that will build roads and trails that community members can use in the near future.
“A lot is happening out of the park over this next year,” he said. “People will actually see a lot more taking place in terms of tangible results and vertical construction.”