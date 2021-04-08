Bryan officials mark progress made on BigShots Golf Aggieland facility

Bryan city leaders joined together on Wednesday to celebrate progress made on the upcoming BigShots Golf Aggieland facility, which is expected to be open in December.

The two-story, 40,000-square-foot dining and entertainment venue was supposed to open in the Travis Bryan Midtown Park on West Villa Maria Road this spring but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. ClubCorp CEO David Pillsbury said there was a time at the start of the pandemic that ClubCorp, which is BigShots’ parent company, wasn’t sure it was going to survive. Toward the end of last year, he said the company started being able to rebuild and get back on track with projects like BigShots Aggieland.

Despite the delay, local BigShots Golf Aggieland Partner Jim Butler said that the time was not wasted. He and his wife, Allyson, who is also a BigShots partner, have been working on creating and testing a menu and developing HR policies for when employees are hired.

“We’ve made progress,” Jim Butler said. “It’s not visible progress like we’re seeing now with the construction, but I’d say in some ways we’ve made the best of a delay in construction and delay due to COVID.”