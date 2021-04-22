Bryan native reaches childhood goal of performing for Disney on Ice

Bryan native Jamie Hathaway is living out her dream on the ice rink.
As a child, she watched Disney on Ice’s Tarzan at Reed Arena and said she knew she wanted to be a figure skater.
Hathaway, 22, is now a member of Disney on Ice, portraying Little Bo Peep from Toy Story in Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party. The show has performances at Houston’s NRG Stadium Friday through Sunday and at the Alamodome in San Antonio April 29-May 2.
“I knew when I first saw Tarzan flying over the ice, I was like, ‘I want to do that. I’m not a figure skater yet, but I want to do whatever he’s doing,’ ” Hathaway said. “I remember that left an impression on me.”
When Hathaway was 7 years old, she took her first skating lesson at Spirit Ice Arena in College Station. However, she said her mother warned her that if she talked back to a coach, that would be the end of her skating lessons.
“That is the best I’ve ever listened to any teacher,” Hathaway said. “I did not move, I didn’t talk back, I did everything the coach told me to do, and from there I just kept going and going with figure skating. I was hooked.”
Balancing skating and school eventually became hard for Hathaway, she said, so she began to home school when she entered the sixth grade.
“It opened up a lot of other opportunities for me,” Hathaway said. “I had time to go to more competitions, to really experience the figure skating world, and it’s something I would not change at all.”
At age 14, Hathaway was diagnosed with scoliosis, but she didn’t let her back issues hinder her from pursuing her dreams.
“I love skating so much; it was never an option to stop,” Hathaway said. “We told our doctor right way I can’t have surgery, I don’t want to have surgery for this, so what are we going to do to keep me skating, to keep me on the ice, because stopping isn’t an option for me. I don’t want to. So, that doctor worked with me, my mom and my family, and made my dreams possible.”
After graduating high school in 2017, Hathaway moved to Arlington to train at the MAPS Academy. She worked with Darlene and Peter Cain, who are both former skating champions and Disney on Ice members.
“I went to a more competitive rink, got better skills, a better understanding of my own skating as an individual,” Hathaway said, “and then worked with Darlene and Peter to get me on the road or in the right direction to skating for Disney on Ice.”
In March 2019, Hathaway’s work came to fruition when she had a live audition for Disney on Ice at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
“I got really nervous right away,” Hathaway said, “but then it quickly subsided because they were just so positive and welcoming and they were like, ‘We just want to see you skate, so go do your thing.’ So I did.”
About a week later, Hathaway got an email saying she had a spot on Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures and went to Florida three months later to train.
The show’s tour came to an abrupt end in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though. Hathaway then came back to Bryan to be with her parents.
Spirit Ice Arena closed just two days after Hathaway returned home, so she went to Academy Sports + Outdoors and got the last pair of inline roller skates, which just happened to be in her size, to continue being able to skate on her own. Four months later, Hathaway was able to return to the ice.
“As soon as I stepped out on the ice it was familiar, but also so foreign all at the same time,” Hathaway said. “It didn’t take me long to get my quarantine cobwebs dusted off, because I think I was back to normal within a week and it was like I could breathe again. You don’t realize how much you miss something or how much you take it for granted until it’s gone.”
Disney on Ice contacted Hathaway late in 2020 to ask if she was free to begin training for Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party. The tour began in April at the American Airlines Center, almost exactly two years after she auditioned there for her first Disney on Ice role.
“To not only audition there and start my dreams coming true at that venue and also was the place I got to start back up after everything happened,” Hathaway said, “it came full circle.”
Hathaway said she likely won’t make a lifetime career of skating, as she’s engaged to be married in November 2022 and would like to have a family. She’s currently working toward a degree in entrepreneurship at Tarrant County College and would like to transfer to a larger school, such as Texas A&M.
“I have other plans,” Hathaway said, “but right now I want to skate my heart out and make other people happy through our performances, because that’s the most rewarding thing in the world: to have the power to brighten someone’s day.”