Bryan native reaches childhood goal of performing for Disney on Ice

“I got really nervous right away,” Hathaway said, “but then it quickly subsided because they were just so positive and welcoming and they were like, ‘We just want to see you skate, so go do your thing.’ So I did.”

About a week later, Hathaway got an email saying she had a spot on Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures and went to Florida three months later to train.

The show’s tour came to an abrupt end in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though. Hathaway then came back to Bryan to be with her parents.

Spirit Ice Arena closed just two days after Hathaway returned home, so she went to Academy Sports + Outdoors and got the last pair of inline roller skates, which just happened to be in her size, to continue being able to skate on her own. Four months later, Hathaway was able to return to the ice.

“As soon as I stepped out on the ice it was familiar, but also so foreign all at the same time,” Hathaway said. “It didn’t take me long to get my quarantine cobwebs dusted off, because I think I was back to normal within a week and it was like I could breathe again. You don’t realize how much you miss something or how much you take it for granted until it’s gone.”