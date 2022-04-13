Bryan native Hathaway continues skating toward her dreams

A decade and a half after Bryan native Jamie Hathaway first skated at Spirit Ice Arena, she is back in Texas for the Houston stop of the Disney on Ice “Mickey’s Search Party” tour.

Hathaway said she tried ballet, soccer and gymnastics while growing up, but figure skating stuck.

“When I was 4 years old, I saw my very first Disney on Ice show,” she said, though she cannot remember if the ‘Jungle Adventures’ show was in Houston or Bryan-College Station. “But I saw Tarzan on a vine flying across the ice, and I remember just being like, ‘I want to do that.’”

At 7, Hathaway began figure skating, describing her first steps akin to a fawn. She told her teachers and coaches her dream was to be part of Disney on Ice. While they were supportive, she said, most saw her as a child with big aspirations.

Hathaway, now 23, said she began skating competitively when she was about 8 or 9, and reached her highest level between the ages of 16 and 20 before auditioning for Disney on Ice.

“It was such a surreal experience,” she said. “It was just me and the line captains of the show and the director. And about a week later, I got an email saying ‘We want you.’”

In 2019, Hathaway started on a show called “Road Trip Adventures” before COVID-19 shut the tour down after seven months. Two years later, Disney on Ice returned with Hathaway joining “Mickey’s Search Party,” and they have watched the crowds go from 25% to 50% capacity, and now most places are back to 100% capacity.

“It’s been so fulfilling and so rewarding,” she said. “It’s made all of it feel worth it, and to see my dreams come to fruition like this, it’s just been more than I could have ever imagined and dreamed.”

The dream come true is not without its challenges between the tour schedule and the physicality of the show and the sport.

“I can’t say every day is easy, but that’s work; that’s life,” she said. “We travel with our own little family, basically, so we have each other to lean on and get support from and laugh and cry with. We’re all one big family and support group. But it’s hard. Living out of two suitcases is not always ideal, but at the same time you make sacrifices for the things that you love, and I sure do love this. It’s great.”

When Hathaway is feeling down or tired during a three-show day, she thinks about how she could make someone happy for a few minutes or inspire someone like she was inspired when she saw Tarzan flying over the ice.

“It makes me perform 120% every time,” she said.

Hathaway enjoys playing Jessie from “Toy Story 2” and climbing a sway pole — without figure skates on — as a flying skeleton ghost during the “Coco” section, but she enjoys watching her best friends portray their characters also.

“I’m just excited for Texas to see the love that my cast has for their craft,” she said. “It’s just really cool.”

Her craft is what led her to switch to homeschooling halfway through sixth grade at Jane Long — then a middle school — and then move to Euless after high school at age 17.

She had to move from Bryan to further her career; however, she said, she could not have asked for a better foundation than she received in Bryan-College Station.

“As I was growing up, I didn’t know that it was small,” she said. “I didn’t know that I had limitations here, and so without that knowledge, you don’t think anything’s holding you back. You just go. You just keep trying the next thing.”

Not until she reached a certain level in her abilities and competitive career did she realize she needed to seek training outside the community, traveling to seminars and to work with other coaches before moving to Euless to work with Dancing on Ice veterans Peter and Darlene Cain.

Following the Houston shows this week, the “Mickey’s Search Party” tour will wrap its current run in Hidalgo from April 20-24.

Hathaway then plans to move to California with her husband of less than a year and shift her focus from performing to coaching full time and earn a degree in entrepreneurship and small business management training.

“I am my own business because I am a figure skating coach, so I want to be able to manage myself properly and effectively,” she said.

Hathaway said she tries to never take for granted the love and support she received from her family, acknowledging that is not the case for everyone. For those who are pursuing their own dreams, she encouraged people to volunteer for opportunities and to not be afraid of doing something because of other people’s opinions.

“Don’t let what other people think keep you from living your dreams because it’s not about them,” she said. “It’s about your dreams. They can have their own dreams.”

“Mickey’s Search Party” is scheduled to be at NRG Center with one show Thursday, three shows Friday and Saturday and two shows Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to disneyonice.com.

