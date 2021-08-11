Bryan Municipal Court to run as usual through presiding judge's leave

The Bryan Municipal Court will run as normal without disruption despite the fact that the presiding judge Albert Navarro was placed on paid administrative leave on Friday pending review of what city officials are calling “an incident,” according to statements from the city.

“Municipal Court will be open and cases will be heard as scheduled,” an email from city officials to The Eagle reads. “The Council-appointed associate judges will hear cases, and business will continue as usual with no disruption of services.”

There are two associate judges who were previously appointed and handling the caseload for the court.

During a meeting Tuesday evening, the City Council voted to keep Navarro on leave until Oct. 31.

The city said that whether someone is placed on leave depends on the situation.

“However, it is not uncommon for personnel to be placed on paid administrative leave while pending the review of an issue or incident,” an email from the city states.