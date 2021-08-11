Bryan Municipal Court to run as usual through presiding judge's leave

The Bryan Municipal Court will run as normal without disruption despite the fact that the presiding judge Albert Navarro was placed on paid administrative leave on Friday pending review of what city officials are calling “an incident,” according to statements from the city.
“Municipal Court will be open and cases will be heard as scheduled,” an email from city officials to The Eagle reads. “The Council-appointed associate judges will hear cases, and business will continue as usual with no disruption of services.”
There are two associate judges who were previously appointed and handling the caseload for the court.
During a meeting Tuesday evening, the City Council voted to keep Navarro on leave until Oct. 31.
The city said that whether someone is placed on leave depends on the situation.
“However, it is not uncommon for personnel to be placed on paid administrative leave while pending the review of an issue or incident,” an email from the city states.
City officials would not comment on whether Navarro has been placed on leave or had any sort of reprimand prior to this situation and would not talk about what the investigation is concerning. Officials said the city does not comment on the discipline or performance of personnel and also that it would not be appropriate for officials to comment on a personnel matter. However, the city stated that the leave is not related to a specific court case.
Navarro was born and raised in Waco and graduated from Baylor University, according to the city’s website. He graduated from the University of Texas School of Law with a doctor of jurisprudence degree. He received his license to practice law in Texas in 1989 and then moved to Bryan-College Station to start his legal career, the website states.
Navarro was an attorney for legal services representing indigent clients in Brazos and surrounding counties for 13 years. He was a prosecutor for the city from 2003 through 2007. In 2010, he became an associate judge for the Bryan Municipal Court. Navarro has been the presiding judge for the court since 2015.