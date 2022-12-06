Bryan Mayor Gutierrez beats College Station Mayor Nichols in Salvation Army Ring Off

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez beat College Station Mayor John Nichols in the Salvation Army's 16th annual BCS Mayor Ring Off on Saturday.

Gutierrez collected $6,264.24 and Nichols collected $2,244.04 as the newly elected mayors brought in a total of $8,508.28. The city of Bryan has won the event 15 consecutive years. These donations will stay local and go toward year-round programs that assist Brazos County citizens.

“This is annually one of our largest days of fundraising for our Red Kettle season to help raise critical funds for all we do at The Salvation Army to help those in need in the community,” Captain Timothy Israel said.

The Salvation Army will continue to collect donations to its annual Red Kettle campaign through Dec. 24. Volunteers are still needed. Those interested can go to salvationarmybcs.org to donate or to sign up to volunteer.