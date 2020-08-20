Bryan man tased, charged with robbing store of cigarettes, soda

A Bryan man was tased and arrested Tuesday morning after he robbed a store of cigarettes and soda, authorities said.
According to Bryan police, at around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to a Dollar General in the 1700 block of South Texas Avenue. Employees said a man, identified as Derrick Dewayne Warren, 53, entered the store and demanded money from the register. Though he did not display a weapon, he told an employee, “I’m going to get you” and chased her around the store, police said. He chased two employees into a breakroom, where they barricaded the door as Warren attempted to beat it down, a report notes. Police said Warren broke open the store’s cash register but found no money inside. Surveillance video corroborated the employees’ story and showed Warren taking cigarettes and Dr Pepper, a report notes. Police said one person was injured.
Warren was located beating on the office door of a nearby motel. Multiple constables and officers attempted to arrest Warren and deployed multiple tasers as he struggled, authorities said. He was eventually subdued, and officers recovered nine packs of cigarettes and two 20-ounce Dr Peppers.
He is charged with robbery, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.