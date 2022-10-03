Bryan man sentenced to life in prison without parole for 2017 double homicide

Frankie Bell Jr., a 34-year-old man from Bryan, was found guilty of capital murder Thursday and sentenced to life in prison without parole for a double homicide in Bryan in 2017, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

In October 2017, multiple men came to a home in the 1500 block of Frankfort Street in Bryan and wore masks, carried guns and demanded money and drugs, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. Dominique and Tarrant Franklin were at the home and forced to lay down at gunpoint, along with another man and woman at the home. Dominique and Tarrant Franklin were shot and killed after the house was burglarized, according to the press release. Another man was shot and almost died from his injuries, the release states, but was saved by a Bryan police officer who was first to arrive to the scene.

Following the murders, Bell called a family member for a ride and admitted he had killed the two men because his mask was starting to fall off, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. Detectives from the Bryan Police Department later identified Bell as a suspect after an anonymous tip, according to the release.

Police were able to pin Bell’s cell phone near the scene of the murders at the time it happened and connected him with another suspect, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. Phone records and data put Bell and the accomplice in the same place and time during the murders and also showed Bell left the area to go to Houston.

After two months, Bell was apprehended, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. Jail records indicate he was booked in Brazos County on Jan. 25, 2018, on two counts of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Bell had previously been sentenced for 12 years for a shooting in 2005 when he was 18. Bell had been out of prison for a few months before the 2017 double homicide, according to the release.