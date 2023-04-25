Henry Franklin, a 48-year-old Bryan man, was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison for burglary of a building, promotion of prostitution and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

In September 2021, Bryan police investigated a report of a burglary at a local car wash and obtained surveillance video that captured the burglary, according to the Brazos County DA. Detectives used the video to match Franklin’s vehicle to the suspect’s and found a witness who bought machinery from Franklin near the time of the burglary, which was positively identified by the car wash owner and returned.

In November 2021, College Station police started to investigate Franklin after his former roommate reported Franklin cut him with a knife during a verbal argument, according to the Brazos County DA. The victim was hesitant to work with law enforcement at first, but later provided key information, such as threatening text messages from Franklin after the offense. Investigators kept on the care and found a witness who Franklin gave the knife to after the incident. Police also found texts from Franklin admitting to the assault. Franklin was booked in Brazos County on Dec. 7, 2021.

While Franklin was in Brazos County jail, sheriff’s deputies discovered Franklin wrote letters telling the victim, a young woman Franklin had been dating, to engage in prostitution, according to the Brazos County DA. The letters said how she would be able to make a certain amount of money that would be used for Franklin’s bond. Sheriff’s deputies also found jail phone calls in which Franklin admitted to committing the offense.