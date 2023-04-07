A Bryan man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on March 30 for assaulting a police officer in March 2019, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. Lawrence Auston, 45, was convicted of the charge by a Brazos County jury.

In March 2019, a Bryan police officer conducted a traffic stop and said he immediately noticed the odor of PCP coming from the defendant’s truck, according to the district attorney’s office. When the officer began to place Auston under arrest for having no driver’s license, he began resisting arrest and refused to cooperate with the officer. The officer repeatedly tried to calm Auston down, but he refused to cooperate, according to the DA’s office.

Auston pulled away from the officer, dove back into his truck and tried to flee, but the officer refused to let him drive away and entered the vehicle. Auston then wrapped his arm around the officer’s head and attempted to strangle him before he repeatedly struck, kicked and dragged the officer across the ground, according to the DA’s office. The officer called for backup to this assault.

When the first backup officer arrived on scene, he saw Auston on top of the original officer, in the process of strangling him. It took several officers to get Auston off of the original officer and into handcuffs.

Auston has a lengthy criminal history and two prior prison sentences, making him a habitual felon, according to the DA’s office.