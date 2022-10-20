Bryan man sentenced to 45 years for shooting at police in 2021 standoff

A Bryan man was sentenced to 45 years in prison last Friday for charges stemming from him shooting at police during a standoff at a College Station apartment in February 2021.

Jonathan Bridges, 31, pleaded guilty to multiple charges and received 45-year sentences on two aggravated assault charges and a burglary charge, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. All of his sentences will run simultaneously.

On Feb. 25, 2021, College Station police responded to a disturbance between Bridges and his girlfriend, who reported Bridges had a gun and was assaulting her, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. The first officer who arrived saw Bridges leaving the scene with his girlfriend in the car. Officers tried to pull over Bridges and when he stopped the car, he fled on foot and ran through a parking lot before turning around and shooting at an officer.

Bridges then broke into an apartment and barricaded himself inside, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. He told police he had residents as hostages, but it was later found the residents weren’t home at the time of the incident. Before that information was known by police, Bridges said he had explosives and threatened to use them to kill hostages. During the standoff, Bridges continued to shoot at police through apartment walls and windows.

Later, Bridges attempted to escape into another apartment that was occupied and threatened to kill the apartment occupants when he came through a wall, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. Hostage negotiators tried to contact Bridges by delivering him a phone, but Bridges shot at law enforcement officials. After several hours, Bridges surrendered.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Bridges was then arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, burglary of a habitation, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence, evading arrest and possession of marijuana.