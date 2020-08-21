Bryan man sentenced to 41 years for defrauding business

A Bryan man was sentenced this week to 41 months in federal prison for defrauding a Brazos County company of more than $850,000.
According to a press release issued by the office of United States Attorney Ryan K. Patrick, James Day Burke, 59, also will be subject to three years of supervised release after his sentence is served.
Burke pleaded guilty on May 12 to wire fraud. He was charged with stealing from his employer, Bryan-based oil and energy company Rustex, over an eight-year period. According to the release, Burke served as the business’ bookkeeper, and would use money from Rustex’s bank account to pay for unauthorized personal expenses, such as visits to the dentist. Over time, he took $855,000, officials said.
Rustex’s owner and her daughters offered a statement at Burke’s sentencing hearing on Thursday, calling Burke a greedy “charlatan,” the release states.
This case was investigated jointly by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.
