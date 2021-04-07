 Skip to main content
Bryan man sentenced to 40 years for 2018 aggravated robbery
Bryan man sentenced to 40 years for 2018 aggravated robbery

A Bryan man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison in a 2018 aggravated robbery, officials said.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Hakeem Rollins, 25, was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Kyle Hawthorne.

Officials say on Oct. 11, 2018, a man later identified as Rollins forced his way into a victim’s car in College Station, pointed a gun at his head and demanded his belongings. Rollins was located in an apartment in College Station, and police found the victim’s stolen property and a loaded firearm under the mattress where Rollins was sleeping, a press release states. An investigation showed Rollins planned the robbery in advance and lured the victim, officials noted.

Rollins was sentenced to seven years in prison on a burglary charge out of Cherokee County and was on parole at the time of his offense. He also had previously pleaded guilty to additional aggravated robbery and burglary charges. Because of his criminal history, he faced between 15 years and life in prison for the 2018 robbery, officials said.

