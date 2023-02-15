A Bryan man was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday for biting a police officer in May 2022, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Jay Aull, 44, pled guilty to a charge of assault on a peace officer. His plea came after a jury was selected in the case on Monday, according to the district attorney.

On May 31, 2022, Bryan police officers responded to a call at the Tejas Center after a store clerk reported Aull was at her business harassing customers and making threats toward her, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Upon police arrival, officers found Aull outside the store and intoxicated. Police tried to issue a criminal trespass warning to Aull, but police said he became aggressive and combative toward an officer. Police said Aull tried to flee the scene and an officer restrained him to avoid an escape.

Once Aull was restrained on the ground, police said he bit an officer’s arm and broke through his skin and drew blood. Police said multiple officers were eventually required to subdue the defendant, who they said continued to be threatening and offensive toward them.

Afterward, police said Aull told the officer he bit he had an infectious blood disease. According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, the officer who was bit then had to seek months of preventive medical care to ensure he did not contract any disease.