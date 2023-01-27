Bryan man sentenced to 35 years in prison for crimes against family

Jamarious Davis, a 32-year-old Bryan man, was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday after he pled guilty to charges of assault family violence strangulation and injury to a child with serious bodily injury, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

In April 2019, Bryan police responded to a call that Davis destroyed his wife’s property and during the call the victim was encouraged by family members to report abuse she suffered, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. The victim then told police about an incident where Davis abused her and said she was afraid of Davis, who fled from the scene prior to police arrival.

In February 2020, College Station police responded to a call from a local hotel after a caller reported her 12-year-old son was found in a pool of blood after he was struck in the head with an unknown object, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. The caller said she left her son in custody of her husband, Davis, while she ran errands and that Davis had fled the location. The child was first taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan and later transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston to be treated for several traumatic brain injuries. Police said they believed Davis struck the child with a liquor bottle found at the scene.

According to Brazos County Jail Records, Davis was arrested on Feb. 9, 2020. The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office said Davis was arrested after he was found by police and tried to escape by jumping out of a window.

Davis pled guilty and was sentenced pursuant to a plea agreement, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. A lifetime protective order was granted for the victim and his mother.