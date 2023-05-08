Dwayne Johnson, a 42-year-old Bryan man, was sentenced to 14 years in prison last Friday after he pled guilty to multiple charges including aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Brazos County Attorney’s Office.

Johnson was given the maximum 10 years for his unlawful possession of a firearm charge and max of two years in state jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to the Brazos County DA. He had a three-day punishment hearing.

In April 2017, Bryan police were called after Johnson’s ex-girlfriend reported Johnson stole her phone, blocked her in, and assaulted her so she couldn’t leave, according to the Brazos County DA. The woman broke up with Johnson after the incident and refused to talk with him, but Johnson reportedly kept calling the woman and harassed her over the next few months. He threatened her by saying he “would give her something the press charges about” if she pursued charges, according to the Brazos County DA.

In July 2017, Johnson tricked the woman into going to Tabor Road to rescue escaped horses, but when she arrived, Johnson pulled up behind her, showed a knife and forced her to get into his vehicle, according to the Brazos County DA. He then drove to Madison County, stopped, assaulted her and destroyed her phone. The woman escaped and waved down a passing truck, which stopped to assist her and called police. Johnson went back to Brazos County and hid the woman’s vehicle.

In 2019, Johnson pled guilty to assault family violence with a prior conviction in Madison County and was sentenced to eight years probation, according to the Brazos County DA. In 2021, Johnson was stopped by Bryan police, who found a gun in his vehicle. He was then charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Due to the aggravated nature of Johnson’s offense, he must serve half of his 14-year sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to the Brazos County DA. A motion to revoke his probation is pending in Madison County for a previous conviction charge of assault family violence.