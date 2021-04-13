Bryan man sentenced to 10 years in prison after probation revoked for family violence conviction

A Bryan man was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week after his probation for a continuous family violence charge was revoked.

Officials with the Brazos County District Attorney's Office said Patrick Dunn Jr. pleaded guilty in 2019 to a third-degree felony charge of continuous violence against the family and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Authorities said the conviction stemmed from incidents in February and March of 2019 in which Dunn assaulted the mother of his child after she attempted to leave the relationship.

Dunn failed to attend his required counseling appointments, did not satisfy drug-testing requirements of his probation and did not appear at the probation office, officials said.

He was sentenced Thursday by 85th District Court Judge Kyle Hawthorne.