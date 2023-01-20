Bryan man sentenced 5 years for domestic violence

A Bryan man was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday for domestic violence charges from January 2020, according to the Brazos County Attorney's Office.

Dominique Lovings, 30, pleaded guilty for charges of violation of bond conditions by assault, continuous violation of bond conditions, and assault—strangulation with a prior conviction, according to the Brazos County Attorney's Office. He also pled guilty to state jail felony interference with an emergency call with a prior conviction and was sentenced to 15 months in a state jail facility.

On Jan. 14, 2020, Bryan police officers responded to a 911 call that reported Lovings had strangled the mother of his children, according to the Brazos County Attorney's Office. Dispatchers said they heard Lovings admit he assaulted the woman during the call and that he threatened her if she reported the incident to police. Upon police arrival, Lovings was not present at the scene of the incident. The victim told police Lovings got angry with her when she tried to leave for work and that she was able to get away from him when the person who was driving her to work arrived.

On Feb. 21, 2020, police said the same woman reported that Lovings had strangled her the day before according to the Brazos County Attorney's Office. After Lovings was arrested for these offenses, a judge issued bond conditions that Lovings could not possess a firearm, have any contact with the victim of the offense, or commit any act of domestic violence.

Lovings was arrested on Jan. 2 for violating his bond conditions after College Station police received a call that he had assaulted his new girlfriend, according to the Brazos County Attorney's Office. He also violated the bond conditions by possessing a firearm and contacting the victim of his previous assaults.