Bryan man pleads guilty to robberies, sentenced to 38 years
Bryan man pleads guilty to robberies, sentenced to 38 years

A Bryan man was sentenced to 38 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to multiple robberies, officials said.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Ronald Dwayne Miller Jr., 28, was sentenced by 272nd District Court Judge John Brick after pleading guilty to three robbery charges and a drug charge. He faces a minimum of 25 years and up to life in prison because of his previous criminal history.

Officials said Miller robbed a guest of a Bryan hotel at gunpoint in September 2019 before robbing a clerk. Two days later, he robbed a convenience store on Villa Maria Road at gunpoint, according to the DA’s office. Miller is a documented gang member and has previous convictions for several charges, including robbery and burglary of a vehicle.

