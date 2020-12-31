Bryan man jailed on drug charges

A 35-year-old Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday evening after he had a variety of drugs in a plastic bag, authorities said.

According to College Station police, officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Treeline Drive around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. While en route, police were told the person was walking on Wellborn Road, and authorities were able to locate Kevin Jason King, who fit the description of the man at the complex.

According to police, King smelled of marijuana and during a pat-down, an officer located an object that crinkled like a plastic bag when touched. King was arrested and a plastic bag looped around the button to his shorts was located, a report notes. Inside, police said they found several plastic baggies that contained amphetamine, dextroamphetamine, marijuana, sildenafil, tadalafil, alprazolam and crystal methamphetamine.

He is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, two of which are third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison, one a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail and one a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous drug, a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. He is being held on $45,000 bond.