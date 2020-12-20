Bryan man held on third DWI charge

A 62-year-old Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Saturday evening after he was charged with his driving while intoxicated for the third time, police said.

According to Bryan police, J Claudio Lopez was arrested Friday afternoon after authorities received a report of a reckless vehicle on Texas 21. An officer who saw Lopez driving reported he could not maintain a lane of traffic and went up onto a media while turning, a report notes. Lopez was pulled over on West William J. Bryan Parkway. Police said Lopez smelled of alcohol and had an open beer in his car. He also failed sobriety tests, a report notes. A Breathalyzer test shows his blood alcohol content to be 0.19. Lopez has two previous convictions of DWI in Brazos County, records show.