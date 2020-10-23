Bryan man gets 30-year prison sentence for indecency with a child

A 31-year-old Bryan man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was convicted by a Brazos County jury on a charge of indecency with a child.
According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Erik Garza must serve at least half of the sentence before he is eligible for parole. Garza was sentenced by District Judge Kyle Hawthorne.
Officials said Garza was arrested May 23, 2019, after a 14-year-old girl said he had touched her inappropriately. Another child reported he had witnessed an incident of abuse beftween Garza and the victim. The children testified at trial.
Garza has a previous family violence conviction and has served time in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is also a known member of a criminal street gang, officials said.
