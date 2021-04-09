 Skip to main content
Bryan man facing third DWI charge
Bryan man facing third DWI charge

A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Authorities said in an arrest report that an officer stopped to help Donald William Stones on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan just before 1 a.m. Thursday because his vehicle had stalled.

Donald William Stones

The officer noticed signs of intoxication, according to the police report, and Stones performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Stones, 69, was charged with driving while intoxicated third or more, which could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

He has previous convictions for driving while intoxicated in Brazos County 1998 and 1999, according to court records.

His bail was set at $8,000.

