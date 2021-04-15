 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan man facing third driving while intoxicated charge
0 comments

Bryan man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Authorities said in a police report that officers stopped a vehicle driven by Juventino Ortiz Arellano just after midnight Tuesday for traffic violations. Arellano didn't immediately stop, according to an arrest report, and sped away from the officers before pulling into a gas station.

Juventino Ortiz Arellano

Juventino Ortiz Arellano

According to the report, officers smelled alcohol and an open beer can inside the vehicle.

Officers said in the report that Arellano admitted to drinking three beers and was unable to complete field sobriety tests or failed to follow the instructions.

The 56-year-old was charged with driving while intoxicated third or more, which could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He was also charged with fleeing police creating danger of serious bodily injury.

He was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 1996 and 2019 in Brazos County, according to court records.

His bail was set at $14,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Derek Chauvin will not testify at his murder trial

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert