Bryan man facing third driving while intoxicated charge

A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Authorities said in a police report that officers stopped a vehicle driven by Juventino Ortiz Arellano just after midnight Tuesday for traffic violations. Arellano didn't immediately stop, according to an arrest report, and sped away from the officers before pulling into a gas station.

According to the report, officers smelled alcohol and an open beer can inside the vehicle.

Officers said in the report that Arellano admitted to drinking three beers and was unable to complete field sobriety tests or failed to follow the instructions.

The 56-year-old was charged with driving while intoxicated third or more, which could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He was also charged with fleeing police creating danger of serious bodily injury.

He was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 1996 and 2019 in Brazos County, according to court records.

His bail was set at $14,000.