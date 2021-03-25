 Skip to main content
Bryan man facing felony drug charges following traffic stop
Bryan man facing felony drug charges following traffic stop

A Bryan man was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, authorities said.

Dana Charles King Jr.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Dana Charles King Jr., 53, was stopped on the northbound Texas 6 feeder road near Texas 21 around 10 a.m. Tuesday after authorities confirmed through dispatch his driver’s license was suspended. A report notes that King had an alcoholic beverage and a torch lighter in the passenger seat. A second deputy arrived and confirmed the odor of alcohol and marijuana in the car, deputies said.

A search was conducted, and deputies found a pill and small pieces of marijuana on the floorboard. Authorities said King had placed a black satchel in the engine compartment; in the satchel were a prescription bottle containing Xanax, a glass oil pipe with suspected methamphetamine inside, a silver scale and several bags containing methamphetamine, deputies said.

The total weight of the methamphetamine is 65.72 grams, authorities noted.

King is charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and one a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. He also is charged with driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. He is being held on $19,000 bond.

