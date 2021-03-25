Bryan man facing felony drug charges following traffic stop

A Bryan man was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, authorities said.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Dana Charles King Jr., 53, was stopped on the northbound Texas 6 feeder road near Texas 21 around 10 a.m. Tuesday after authorities confirmed through dispatch his driver’s license was suspended. A report notes that King had an alcoholic beverage and a torch lighter in the passenger seat. A second deputy arrived and confirmed the odor of alcohol and marijuana in the car, deputies said.

A search was conducted, and deputies found a pill and small pieces of marijuana on the floorboard. Authorities said King had placed a black satchel in the engine compartment; in the satchel were a prescription bottle containing Xanax, a glass oil pipe with suspected methamphetamine inside, a silver scale and several bags containing methamphetamine, deputies said.

The total weight of the methamphetamine is 65.72 grams, authorities noted.