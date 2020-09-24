 Skip to main content
Bryan man facing child pornography charges
A 22-year-old Bryan man has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography following an investigation by the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Preston Smith

Authorities said in an arrest report that investigators served a search warrant at the home of Preston Ray Smith on Wednesday. The search was prompted from a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after a cloud storage app reported a user for uploading images believed to be child pornography, according to the report.

During the search, Smith admitted to having access to the account, the report states. 

Smith was being held in the Brazos County Jail Thursday morning with bail set at $24,000.

Possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

