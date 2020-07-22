A Bryan man wanted on charges of breaking into a home and choking a woman was arrested Monday after leaping from a moving vehicle while fleeing authorities, police said.
Tarrence Alexander, 33, was found hiding in a shed, a police report notes.
According to authorities, a woman reported that the morning of July 16 Alexander had broken into her home in the 400 block of Manuel Drive in College Station to assault a family member. The family member said Alexander, who knew the victim, had beaten and kicked the victim in the head, a report states. The victim told police he had choked her twice, strangling her so hard she lost consciousness for several seconds, police said.
A warrant was issued for Alexander’s arrest, and he was spotted by Bryan police on Monday, driving with a woman passenger. Officers tried to stop Alexander, and in the 1100 block of Lowery Street, he leaped from the vehicle, causing the car to crash into a parked vehicle, police said. He was later found in a shed on private property.
He was charged with six felonies: burglary of a habitation; assault-family violence by impeding breath; unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon; evading arrest on foot with a previous conviction; and two charges of evading arrest in a vehicle with a previous conviction. He also faces various misdemeanor charges, including trespassing, traffic offenses, marijuana possession and failure to pay child support.
He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $115,000 bond.
(0) comments
