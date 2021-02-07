Bryan man faces aggravated robbery, drug charges

A Bryan man is out on bond after he was arrested Saturday on robbery and drug charges.
According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Rafael Canales Trejo, 25, went to the Marino Road home of a man with whom he had recently had a disagreement. The victim told authorities he and Trejo initially had a calm discussion, but at one point Trejo displayed a gun, took the victim’s car keys and left. Authorities conducted a traffic stop on Trejo and a woman at around 11:20 p.m. on Truman Street, and a search was conducted on the vehicle, a report notes. Inside, deputies said, 43 Ecstasy pills, 23 Xanax pills and two guns with loaded magazines were located.
Trejo is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance — one a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and one Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. Trejo was released on $24,000 bond.