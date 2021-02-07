Bryan man faces aggravated robbery, drug charges

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Rafael Canales Trejo, 25, went to the Marino Road home of a man with whom he had recently had a disagreement. The victim told authorities he and Trejo initially had a calm discussion, but at one point Trejo displayed a gun, took the victim’s car keys and left. Authorities conducted a traffic stop on Trejo and a woman at around 11:20 p.m. on Truman Street, and a search was conducted on the vehicle, a report notes. Inside, deputies said, 43 Ecstasy pills, 23 Xanax pills and two guns with loaded magazines were located.