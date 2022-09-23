Bryan man dies in house fire Wednesday

A Bryan man died in a house fire on Wednesday night.

Bryan assistant fire marshal Gerald Burnett said neighbors in the 400 block of N. Pierce Street reported smelling smoke in the neighborhood after 8 p.m. A fire was not noticed until around 9:30 p.m. when fire was seen at the roof of the house, which prompted a 911 call, Burnett said.

Units arrived on scene around 9:35 p.m. and crews found 70-year-old James Green during a search of the home, according to Burnett. He said the fire was under control by 9:46 p.m.

An investigation indicated the fire originated in the kitchen and no smoke alarms were noted in the house, according to Burnett.