 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bryan man dies in house fire Wednesday

  • 0

A Bryan man died in a house fire on Wednesday night.

Bryan assistant fire marshal Gerald Burnett said neighbors in the 400 block of N. Pierce Street reported smelling smoke in the neighborhood after 8 p.m. A fire was not noticed until around 9:30 p.m. when fire was seen at the roof of the house, which prompted a 911 call, Burnett said.

Units arrived on scene around 9:35 p.m. and crews found 70-year-old James Green during a search of the home, according to Burnett. He said the fire was under control by 9:46 p.m.

An investigation indicated the fire originated in the kitchen and no smoke alarms were noted in the house, according to Burnett.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert