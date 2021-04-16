 Skip to main content
Bryan man dies in apartment fire
A man died in an apartment fire in the 2700 block of Evergreen Circle in Bryan on Sunday.

Fire officials identified 68-year-old Melvin Moten as the man who died. He had been in bed having a cigarette and was unable to evacuate due to an advanced illness, a Bryan Fire Department spokesman said.

Moten’s wife was unable to get him out of bed and went to a neighbor for help, but fire conditions escalated and kept neighbors from reentering the apartment, the spokesman said.

Fire crews attempted to rescue Moten, but were unable to revive him. Fire officials said there was no smoke detector in the room where Moten died.

No other residents of the apartment complex were displaced. Moten’s wife received assistance from the American Red Cross.

