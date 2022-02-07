 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan man dies after being hit by vehicle on Texas 21
Bryan man dies after being hit by vehicle on Texas 21

A Bryan man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Texas 21 over the weekend.

Officials said 48-year-old Henry Perez died after being taken to a hospital after the accident near the intersection of Restmeyer Street on Sunday.

Perez was not in a designated crosswalk at the time of the accident, officials from the Bryan Police Department said. The accident remains under investigation and the driver of the vehicle has been cooperative, police said.

No other details were immediately released.

