Bryan man dead after head-on crash Saturday morning

A Bryan man died in a head-on collision between two vehicles on OSR 10 miles east of Bryan on Saturday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Duane Bridges, 52, was pronounced dead after he was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with nonincapacitating injuries.

DPS officials said at around 6:14 a.m. on Saturday, an SUV driving westbound and a truck driving eastbound collided. Bridges was the driver of the SUV, according to DPS officials.