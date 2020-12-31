Bryan man charged with terroristic threat

According to Bryan police, John Michael Martin Jr. was alone in a home and called a woman via FaceTime. In the call, Martin allegedly showed the woman a gun and said he would come to her location and kill her and himself. He then fired the gun into the ceiling, police said. A witness told authorities Martin had threatened to kill his entire family, a report notes. During a search of his home in the 2900 block of Indiana Avenue, authorities said a suspected pipe bomb was also located.