Bryan man charged with terroristic threat
Bryan man charged with terroristic threat

John Michael Martin Jr.

Bryan police arrested a 32-year-old man Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman and fired a gun into a ceiling, authorities said.

According to Bryan police, John Michael Martin Jr. was alone in a home and called a woman via FaceTime. In the call, Martin allegedly showed the woman a gun and said he would come to her location and kill her and himself. He then fired the gun into the ceiling, police said. A witness told authorities Martin had threatened to kill his entire family, a report notes. During a search of his home in the 2900 block of Indiana Avenue, authorities said a suspected pipe bomb was also located.

Martin is charged with making a terroristic threat. He is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $40,000 bond.

