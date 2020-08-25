Bryan man charged with murder in Monday night shooting death

A 58-year-old Bryan man is facing a murder charge in connection to a Monday shooting that caused the death of another man.
Alton Newell Currie was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $180,000.
Officials said Bryan officer responded to Stevens Drive just before 6 p.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported Currie shot James Martin Zikus.
According to a police report, Currie was spotted in a vehicle and pointed a pistol at two officers before being taken into custody.
Zikus, a 48-year-old, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.
A witness told officers he was inside a shop with Currie and Zikus playing dominoes when Zikus and Currie began having what the witness considered a friendly argument, according to the police report.
Currie then pulled a gun and shot Zikus in the chest at close range, the witness told police.
In addition to the murder charge, Currie is facing two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, according to court records.
