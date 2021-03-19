Bryan man charged with fraudulently receiving CARES Act funds

A Bryan man was expected to appear in federal court on Friday after being charged with one count of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Officials said in a news release that 44-year-old Keith Anton Johnson was indicted March 10 after being accused of fraudulently receiving money from the Small Business Administration as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

According to the indictment, Johnson is the former owner of KJR Entertainment, which operated Southerns, a bar in the Post Oak Mall in College Station.

The indictment alleges Johnson filled out paperwork with payroll information for an employee that no longer worked at Southerns in an effort to collect CARES Act relief money.

The indictment also alleges Johnson was ineligible for relief funds due to a pending indictment in a separate case in Harris County.

If convicted, Johnson could face up to 20 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine, authorities said.