 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan man charged with dealing methamphetamine
0 comments

Bryan man charged with dealing methamphetamine

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Joseph Dawayne Bonner

Joseph Dawayne Bonner

 Brazos County Judicial Records

A Bryan man was arrested on drug charges early Tuesday on accusations he was dealing methamphetamine, authorities said.

According to Bryan police, an officer was patrolling Mesa Drive around 1:30 a.m. when he saw a man who was a known methamphetamine user standing near a van parked outside an apartment. The officer watched another man and woman get out of the van and enter an apartment.

The officer approached the van, and inside he could see what appeared to be a bong coated in white residue, police said. Lying in the grass was a digital scale coated in white residue. The officers asked to search the van, and inside police said they found numerous empty plastic sandwich bags, as well as multiple quantities of meth.

Joseph Dawayne Bonner, 33, is charged with manufacture/delivery of more than four grams of meth, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $25,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert